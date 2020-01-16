Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several brokerages have commented on MNK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNK opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $372.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

