Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $493.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will report sales of $493.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.30 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Manitowoc by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $568.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.28.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

