Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRO. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.34. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,605,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,110,000 after buying an additional 5,420,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,941,000 after buying an additional 4,312,323 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $665,767,000 after buying an additional 3,789,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after buying an additional 1,548,045 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.