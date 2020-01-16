Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 14,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE MPC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 570,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 113,637 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 141,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

