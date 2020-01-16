Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.60 Million

Analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to announce sales of $216.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.70 million and the highest is $218.50 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $203.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $842.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840.80 million to $844.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $871.55 million, with estimates ranging from $868.80 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 141.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

