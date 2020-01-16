Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,959,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,850,000 after purchasing an additional 302,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 119.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,856 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 31.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3,506.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,778,000 after buying an additional 4,404,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 4,714.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,395,000 after buying an additional 4,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Insiders have sold 290,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,385,233 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Buckingham Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

MAS stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

