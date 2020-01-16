Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 10,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,566 shares of company stock worth $34,539,929 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $314.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $196.50 and a 52-week high of $316.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

