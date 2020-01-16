Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $312.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.64.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $314.25 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $196.50 and a 1-year high of $316.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,315,979,639.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,539,929. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

