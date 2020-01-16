MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth $277,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $173.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

