McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,721 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in McKesson by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $155.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

