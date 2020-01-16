Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 31.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.