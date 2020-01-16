Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Given New $23.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.