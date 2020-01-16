Medical Transcription Billing Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTBC. National Securities assumed coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

