Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $118.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

