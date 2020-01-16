Melon (MLN) Hits Market Cap of $4.71 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00043318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kraken, Radar Relay, Liqui and Bitsane. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $21,308.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.03680649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126315 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, Bitsane, IDEX, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

