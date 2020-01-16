MenaPay (MPAY) Price Hits $0.0139

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $464,302.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, ABCC, Hanbitco and Dcoin. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.98 or 0.03566832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00193230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

