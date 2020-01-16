Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBSB. Raymond James began coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $8,931,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,805,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 253.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 71,168 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 851,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

