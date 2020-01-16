Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

