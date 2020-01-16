Metal Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.60 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Metal has a market capitalization of $17.60 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metal has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, Tidex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

