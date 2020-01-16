MetaMorph Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,777.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $156,965.00 and approximately $22,777.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.97 or 0.05916588 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127385 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001482 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,291,489 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.