Metaverse ETP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, RightBTC and Coinsuper. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $27.51 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.95 or 0.01880305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00088807 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,399,841 coins and its circulating supply is 77,399,737 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, QBTC, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, RightBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

