Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. BidaskClub raised Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,064,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after buying an additional 264,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Methanex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,670,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Methanex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 345,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Methanex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.81. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.