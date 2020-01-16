Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,329,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after purchasing an additional 128,157 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,195,000 after purchasing an additional 114,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares in the company, valued at $24,051,066.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total transaction of $3,458,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $818.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.69. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $576.20 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

