MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.19 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $12.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $12.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.