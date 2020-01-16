Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.3% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 32,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 45.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

MSFT stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

