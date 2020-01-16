Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 104,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Professional Planning now owns 46,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,236.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

