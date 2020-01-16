Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $163.18 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1,244.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.