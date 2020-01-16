Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,992 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

