Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 890,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 515,114 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.