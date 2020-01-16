Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $189.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $163.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.