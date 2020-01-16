Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 119,622 shares of company stock worth $3,341,842 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

