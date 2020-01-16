Minereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $416.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Minereum has a total market cap of $100,330.00 and approximately $416.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,888,135 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

