Mobile Mini Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MINI)

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mobile Mini’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

MINI opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,662,000 after acquiring an additional 763,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $12,477,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 33.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,456,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 387.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 266.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 405,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 294,688 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

