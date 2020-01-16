Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $138.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

