Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $322,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 6,365 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $88,027.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,939.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $42,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,495. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

