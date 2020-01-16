Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $253.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.05. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $254.65. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.18.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.