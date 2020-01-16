Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.89 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

MOS opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

