MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.5 days. Currently, 33.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 109.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 152,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

