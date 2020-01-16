MyBit Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $541.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $85,132.00 and approximately $541.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyBit token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MyBit

MyBit was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyBit Token Trading

MyBit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

