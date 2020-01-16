Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report sales of $129.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $130.70 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $138.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $526.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $529.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $544.01 million, with estimates ranging from $534.13 million to $548.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. Myers Industries has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $19.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Defeo purchased 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Myers Industries by 118.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 14.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.