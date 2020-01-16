N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 200 ($2.63). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.75 ($2.02).

N Brown Group stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.36. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

