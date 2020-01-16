NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NC stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $342.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.07. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter.

In other NACCO Industries news, VP Elizabeth Loveman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $25,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the third quarter worth $203,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in NACCO Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the third quarter worth $451,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NACCO Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries in the third quarter worth $192,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

