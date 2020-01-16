National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.37 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

