Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will announce $60.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.84 million. Navios Maritime Partners posted sales of $57.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full year sales of $218.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.95 million to $224.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $273.72 million, with estimates ranging from $272.89 million to $274.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Partners.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $180.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

