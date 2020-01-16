NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:NBPE opened at GBX 1,247.90 ($16.42) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 13.59 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,225 ($16.11).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NB Private Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

