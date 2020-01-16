Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $330.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $339.07 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a PE ratio of 126.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.