Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 0.02 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Netflix’s analysis:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

NFLX stock opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

