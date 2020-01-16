Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $415.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Shares of NFLX opened at $339.07 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.14. The stock has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $180,555,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

