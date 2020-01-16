Netrum Price Reaches $0.0292 on Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Netrum has a total market cap of $72,168.00 and $2.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netrum has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006336 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 185% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003513 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.