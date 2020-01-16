Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $54,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

